Manchester United a step closer to stunning Viktor Gyokeres deal: report
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to bring his super Sporting striker to Old Trafford with him
Manchester United are edging closer to signing Viktor Gyokeres, after the Red Devils cleared a major hurdle in the deal to sign him.
New manager Ruben Amorim has just arrived at Old Trafford fresh from a hugely successful spell at Sporting in which he won two titles and broke the Porto-Benfica duopoly. However, rebuilding Manchester United will not be easy, as evidenced in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend.
With the futures of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both in question, Amorim is looking to add firepower to his side.
Viktor Gyokeres wants Manchester United move
Viktor Gyokeres is a man in form right now. Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, the Swede has 24 goals in 20 appearances for Sporting this season.
Sporting President Frederico Varandas has already confirmed that the Portuguese outfit will struggle to keep hold of the 26-year-old for another season, while ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has noted that his former employers are well positioned to buy the player.
Now, TEAMtalk have relayed information from The Sun which states that Gyokeres has “his heart set on” Old Trafford.
The report claims that United have cleared an “important hurdle” in the race to sign one of Europe's premier marksmen – Amorim confirmed to be keen on reuniting with his former star.
“While Amorim’s priority in the January window will be in the recruitment of a new left-back, the potential capture of Gyokeres will be high on the agenda come the summer months,” the report claims.
This would likely see a disappointing exit for Zirkzee, who has scored just once for the Red Devils.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Gyokeres isn't going to move until the summer and a lot can change between now and then: United's new hierarchy will likely have a lot of targets, too, and with Rasmus Hojlund still developing, he may well explode under Amorim into the first-choice No.9 that the Portuguese wants in his side.
Gyokeres is worth €70 million, as per Transfermarkt. United take on Everton this weekend when Premier League action returns.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.