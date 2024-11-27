Manchester United a step closer to stunning Viktor Gyokeres deal: report

Gyokeres has been in incredible form of late

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Viktor Gyokeres, after the Red Devils cleared a major hurdle in the deal to sign him.

New manager Ruben Amorim has just arrived at Old Trafford fresh from a hugely successful spell at Sporting in which he won two titles and broke the Porto-Benfica duopoly. However, rebuilding Manchester United will not be easy, as evidenced in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town over the weekend.

With the futures of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both in question, Amorim is looking to add firepower to his side.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Manchester United move

Ruben Amorim and Victor Gyokeres while at Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres is a man in form right now. Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, the Swede has 24 goals in 20 appearances for Sporting this season.

Sporting President Frederico Varandas has already confirmed that the Portuguese outfit will struggle to keep hold of the 26-year-old for another season, while ex-Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has noted that his former employers are well positioned to buy the player.

Berbatov reckons Gyokeres will be an easy pickup for United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, TEAMtalk have relayed information from The Sun which states that Gyokeres has “his heart set on” Old Trafford.

The report claims that United have cleared an “important hurdle” in the race to sign one of Europe's premier marksmen – Amorim confirmed to be keen on reuniting with his former star.

“While Amorim’s priority in the January window will be in the recruitment of a new left-back, the potential capture of Gyokeres will be high on the agenda come the summer months,” the report claims.

This would likely see a disappointing exit for Zirkzee, who has scored just once for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee might go on loan in January (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Gyokeres isn't going to move until the summer and a lot can change between now and then: United's new hierarchy will likely have a lot of targets, too, and with Rasmus Hojlund still developing, he may well explode under Amorim into the first-choice No.9 that the Portuguese wants in his side.

Gyokeres is worth €70 million, as per Transfermarkt. United take on Everton this weekend when Premier League action returns.