Manchester United in 'concrete negotiations' for next signing: report
Manchester United have enjoyed a busy summer thus far - and the signings just keep on coming
Manchester United have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League in the transfer window. There doesn't appear to be any sign of that stopping either, with another star in talks with the club.
The Red Devils began the window with the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, with Erik ten Hag replacing the outgoing Anthony Martial and giving Rasmus Hojlund competition up front. Leny Yoro followed through the door, as an impressive transfer hijack over Real Madrid.
There are still areas of the squad that need addressing, however. Full-backs are in short supply at Old Trafford, while midfield cover is needed, too.
Manchester United look to be addressing one of those areas imminently, however. Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg has confirmed with a post on X (formerly Twitter) that concrete talks are ongoing for Bayern Munich star, Noussair Mazraoui.
Bayern have apparently authorised the Morocco star to leave, with United interested in his clubmate, Matthijs De Ligt, too. Recently, Dutch international Denzel Dumfries was reported to favour a move to Manchester, as per The Athletic, too.
Having moved to Bavaria from Ajax, Mazraoui is yet another former Eredivisie star that Ten Hag wants. This follows the likes of Zirkzee, Wout Weghorst, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Sofyan Amrabat, Tyrell Malacia and even Mason Mount who have played club football in the Netherlands before signing for the United boss.
In FourFourTwo's view, Mazraoui is a sensible buy. He offers cover in both full-back roles and all-round quality that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been criticised for in recent seasons.
Ultimately, this seems like an opportunistic signing. United need depth and Mazraoui is affordable enough to provide that, while allowing the Red Devils to sign another centre-back and a central midfield presence before the transfer window closes.
Mazraoui is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2026.
