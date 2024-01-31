Manchester United plotting major transfer to make £51m wonderkid the first signing of the INEOS era: report

Manchester United are said to be pondering a big-money move for highly-rated Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

The 20-year-old has proven his prodigious talent by already establishing himself in Serie A, with Atalanta currently trying to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

But any contract extension may prove immaterial, with United reportedly keen to bring Scalvini to Old Trafford.

Scalvini is in the hunt for Champions League qualification with Atalanta this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via TEAMTALK), the Red Devils are firmly in the race to sign Scalvini, who is understood to be valued at up to €60m (£51.2m).

It goes without saying that would be an enormous amount of money to pay for such a young player – but United have previous in making such acquisitions, and from Atalanta too...

Scalvini's former teammate Rasmus Hojlund left for Old Trafford last summer in a £72m deal, just six months after his 20th birthday. And back in 21, United signed Jadon Sancho, then 21, from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

OK, the latter move has not worked out – Sancho ended up falling out with manager Erik ten Hag and returned to Dortmund on loan earlier this month – but recent windows have seen the 13-time Premier League champions continue to splash the cash in the transfer market.

Scalvini made his full Italy debut aged 18, in a Nations League clash with Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether such lavish spending will continue with the arrival of new investors INEOS remains to be seen, but burgeoning prospects such as Scalvini ought to be the kind of players on which United look to build solid foundations for a successful future.

Capped seven times by Italy at senior level already, Scalvini – who joined Atalanta's youth system from that of Brescia in 2015 – has racked up 74 senior appearances for Atalanta, including six in the Europa League.

More Manchester United stories

Man United star Andre Onana makes sensational quit threat amid heated row

Marcus Rashford has already agreed Old Trafford exit, with PSG rekindling transfer pursuit

Red Devils eye £40m transfer deal to beat Real Madrid in race for wonderkid