Manchester United star Andre Onana makes sensational quit threat amid heated row: report

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly threatened to walk out on the Cameroon national team.

The Indomitable Lions endured a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, going out to Nigeria in the last 16 on Sunday.

It was a less than ideal tournament for Onana individually, too: the 27-year-old was absent from Cameroon's opening game against Guinea after missing his flight following United's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

Onana was then dropped for his country's final group clash with Gambia, amid an alleged heated row with Cameroonian FA president Samuel Eto'o.

Since then, reports in Cameroon have claimed that the former Inter Milan and Ajax custodian is considering retiring from international football.

And it wouldn't be the first time: Onana previously quit the Indomitable Lions in 2022, when he was sent home from the World Cup due to disciplinary issues.

On the whole, the 2023/24 campaign has not been a happy one for Onana at club or international level.

Signed by Manchester United for £47.2m last summer as David de Gea's successor between the sticks, he has flattered to deceive during the first six months of his Red Devils career, making some costly errors and raising serious doubts over whether he is the right choice for the club's number one position in the long run.

Among those to criticise Onana is legendary United 'keeper Peter Schmeichel – although the great Dane did also recently leap to his defence, suggesting that his struggles have been down to joining a team afflicted by "confusion" under Erik ten Hag.

