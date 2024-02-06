Manchester United report: Brazilian star 'well placed' to become first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era

Manchester United are said to have identified their first signing of the INEOS era.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to fully ratify his deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the club, after the terms of a partial takeover were announced in December.

With the future of several players still yet to be discovered, hierarchy at Old Trafford have already sounded out one target. Lisandro Martinez could be out for several weeks through injury, while Harry Maguire has also beeen touted with a move away from the club in the summer.

Harry Maguire is likely to leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Red Devils are 'well placed' to sign Brazilian defender Bremer this summer. With injuries affecting all of United's five centre-backs this summer, reinforcements have been sounded out ahead of INEOS' confirmed takeover.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world since joining the Italian club and his current valuation is around €70 million. Victor Lindelof has struggled for game time this season, contract talks over Raphael Varane continue to linger on and it is thought the former Real Madrid defender could be keen on pastures new later this year.

Bremer, who signed for Juventus from Torino in 2022, has become integral to Massimiliano Allegri's side this term, playing every single Serie A game so far.

Bremer is a target for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty)

He has found the net twice and often partners fellow defenders Daniele Rugani and Danilo in a three-at-the-back system for the Italian giants.

United are also long-term admirers of Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice and have enquired multiple times about the defender's availability beyond this season.

