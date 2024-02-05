Manchester United to get rid of first team star this week - with Turkish transfer window still open: report

Manchester United are set to continue their winter clear-out, with a high-profile first team player set to leave the club in the coming days.

While they failed to make a signing of their own before the Premier League transfer window closed on February 1, Manchester United let four first team players leave on loan, with Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri all departing Old Trafford.

With the transfer window in Turkey still open until Friday 9 February, the Red Devils could be prepared to let another member of the squad go before the deadline.

Sancho joined Dortmund on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Manchester United are currently in talks with Galatasaray over the possible departure of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen joined Manchester United just 18 months ago, but looks set to increasingly struggle for game time due to the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. The young midfielder has started the last seven games under Erik ten Hag, with Scott McTominay also preferred off the bench to Eriksen against both Wolves and West Ham.

Mason Mount is set to return from injury in the coming weeks, too, while Sofyan Amrabat will be available come the end of the Africa Cup of Nations next week. Eriksen, therefore, might see his game time become further limited at Old Trafford, and could be set to move to the Turkish Super Lig in search of more regular minutes.

Eriksen could join Galatasaray this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report suggests that Eriksen is Galatasaray's primary target in the closing stages of the window, with negotiations between the two sides ongoing. Any potential deal would see the Dane initially join Galatasaray on loan, with an option to buy in the summer.

With his contract expiring in June 2025, Manchester United would likely demand a transfer fee for the 31-year-old - despite bringing him in on a free 18 months ago.

Eriksen is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt.

