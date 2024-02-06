Is Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez is a doubt for the next few weeks, with the Red Devils not having much luck with injuries this season.

Luckily, United are well equipped at centre-back, with Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all currently available for selection. Luke Shaw is also capable of filling in and has done so on multiple occasions during Ten Hag's tenure at the club.

Martinez himself took to social media yesterday evening, amplifying his desire to return to the pitch as quickly as possible.

Erik ten Hag will be without Martinez for a number of weeks

Lisandro Martinez is set to be out of action for at least eight weeks.

The Red Devils defender has suffered an injury to his medial collateral ligament after colliding with West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal. Having only recently returned from a long-term lay-off regarding his foot, the news will come as a huge blow to Erik ten Hag.

Martinez played 71 minutes of United's 3-0 win against the Hammers on Saturday, as Alejandro Garnacho (with two) and Rasmus Hojlund found the net. Initially attempting to carry on, the Argentine then began to slam the ground as he was forced to be substituted.

Ten Hag has a number of options at centre-back

"Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks," a club statement read on Monday.



"We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season."

"I want to give a heartfelt thanks for the great support I've received and to reassure you that I'll soon be back out there, and we'll fight together," he posted via X. "Always united!"

The Red Devils face Aston Villa away from home this weekend, before a trip to Luton soon follows, as they chase down a top-four finish this season.

