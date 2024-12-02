Manchester United report: Sporting star in talks to become Ruben Amorim's first signing

Manchester United have had a positive start to life under Ruben Amorim going three games without defeat since his arrival.

But with the new man at the wheel, it is extremely likely United will be dipping into the transfer market, both when the window re-opens in January and next summer.

The current squad isn't entirely suitable for Amorim's desired philosophy. And if the Portuguese manager is really going to stamp his own tactical set-up onto the team, he'll need new additions. So where better to start than going for a player he trusts, who has already served him well during his managerial career.

Manchester United "committed" to deal for Sporting Lisbon sensation

Reports in Portugal from sports newspaper A Bola are suggesting that United have already held talks regarding a deal for 17-year-old Sporting Lisbon wing-back Geovany Quenda.

According to the Portuguese outlet's sources, super agent Jorge Mendes is involved in the potential deal and is negotiating on behalf of Quenda's agent. The report suggests that United have set aside €60m from their budget to complete the deal.

The same reports add that Liverpool are also joining their bitter rivals in the chase for Quenda's signature with the proposed transfer taking place next summer.

But in theory, the Amorim factor could be the decisive factor in the race for for Quenda, with the two having worked together successfully at Sporting last season when the teenage starlet first broke into the first team.

This season he has already contributed two goals and two assists, featuring predominantly as an aggressive right wing-back, although he has played further forward in the past.

Capped at under-21 level by Portugal, Quenda's direct style, combining pace and strength caught plenty of admirers in Portugal - and beyond - last season, with the youngster listing 39th in our ranking of the 50 most exciting teenagers in the world, earlier this year.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Quenda would be an excellent step towards a solid transfer strategy for United, following the recent change at the top.

Amorim knows the player, he has years ahead of him at the top of the game, and would give the team a natural option at right wing-back.

Admittedly, Amad Diallo has made a solid impression in that very position since Amorim's arrival, but to have any chance of succeeding, the new manager needs support in the transfer market. As they did with Amorim, United shouldn't need to accept waiting until the end of the season to complete this deal.

If they believe he is an upgrade, there is no reason why a deal shouldn't be struck in January - particularly if they still have an outside shot at Champions League qualification.