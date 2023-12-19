Manchester United in talks over surprise first January signing: report

Manchester United are close to finalising their first signing of the January window, with new blood needed by manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have endured a tough season so far, with Ten Hag struggling with absences among his team. His defence, among other areas, has been decimated this term, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all missing for large chunks of the season.

Diogo Dalot is now suspended, too, adding to woes at the back – but there may be a solution about to present itself in the transfer market.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is now suspended (Image credit: PA)

Turkish outlet Fotomac via Football Talk have revealed that Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey is on the verge of a move.

Manchester United have offered €25.5 million (£22m) for Boey, according to the report, looking to add a high-flying right-back to the side. The Frenchman has been praised for his physical capabilities and would enable United to use Dalot at left-back, should they need to.

While a third player in this position feels relatively superfluous, it could actually have legs as a rumour – especially since Ten Hag will be keen to unlock Antony a little more with an overlapping right-back.

Sacha Boey is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Boey may well be a player that incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has scouted in the past, too, from his time as a Ligue 1 owner.

Boey is valued at €17m by Transfermarkt.

