Manchester United's first deal of the transfer window has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United's first bit of business for the January transfer window has been confirmed already, with the Red Devils keen to strengthen this winter.

Sunday saw Liverpool hold a depleted Manchester United team to a drab 0-0 draw, with manager Erik ten Hag unable to affect the game as he would have perhaps wished due to the ever-growing list of injuries and suspensions at Old Trafford.

United have suffered more than most with absence this term but January presents an opportunity to rejuvenate the squad – with one star's future already confirmed now.

Manchester United were held to a draw by Liverpool this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted exclusive confirmed news that Donny van de Beek will depart on loan next month in order to find first-team football.

"Van de Beek will complete medical tests as new Eintracht [Frankfurt] player in the next 24 hours," Romano said. "Loan deal will be signed this week.

"The buy option clause will be there as revealed on Friday; it's not mandatory, worth €11 million fixed plus €4m add-ons."

Donny van de Beek is leaving Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutchman joined Manchester United in 2020 but has managed just 62 appearances in four years, unable to oust Bruno Fernandes from the side on a regular basis.

Van de Beek is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann. Meanwhile, a former Barcelona defender could potentially be on his way to Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford could also be set to join him, having agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Almost half a year after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, David de Gea could be close to sealing a move to a new club.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has defended his training methods as the injuries pile up – with Mason Mount the latest player set for a spell on the sidelines.