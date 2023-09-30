Jose Mourinho reveals he REJECTED 'biggest proposal in football history'

It appears that the Roma boss turned down the opportunity to earn an extraordinary amount of money elsewhere

Jose Mourinho has claimed that he turned down the most lucrative offer ever made to a manager this summer.

It was reported back in June that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal had approached the legendary Portuguese about becoming their new boss.

Mourinho wasn't interested, though, opting to stay put at Roma – but it seems that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan coach passed up an almighty pay-day.

Jose Mourinho reacts after Roma's defeat to Feyenoord in the Europa League in April 2023.

Mourinho took over as Roma head coach in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal were willing to pay the £60-year-old a whopping €30m (£26m) per season.

And, per Mourinho, no manager had previously been offered such a lucrative deal. While not naming Al Hilal, he explained: "I received the biggest proposal ever in the history of football for a manager.

"I decided to reject because I told the Roma board, fans and players that I was going to stay. I gave them my word."

Saudi Arabia run football now

Al Hilal ultimately re-appointed Mourinho's compatriot Jorge Jesus – who is one of six Portuguese currently managing in the Saudi Pro League, among them ex-Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Fellow former Premier League coaches Steven Gerrard and Slaven Bilic have made the same move, taking charge of Al Ettifaq and Al Fateh respectively, joining a clutch of big-name players in swapping Europe for the Middle East in recent months.

As for Mourinho, might he be wondering whether he made the right decision? His Roma side have made a poor start to the Serie A season, losing three and winning only one of their opening six games to find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone.

