Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer casts doubt on David de Gea exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United plan to keep hold of David de Gea this summer.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

De Gea is currently in Madrid and will remain there until after the international break following the birth of his first child earlier this month.

Dean Henderson has impressed in his absence and could inherit the No.1 jersey on a permanent basis.

With the England international keen to secure more game time, De Gea faces an uncertain future.

PSG are said to be keeping close tabs on the situation as they seek a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

However, Solskjaer believes it is wrong to write De Gea off, with his comments casting doubt on the rumours linking the Spaniard with the Old Trafford exit door.

“David has been here for 10 years and he has been absolutely brilliant for us. He has pulled off save after save, season after season, at the highest level," he said.

“Dean is learning. Dean is getting better and better, he's improving. There is no such thing as an undisputed No 1 here. You have got to perform.

“I'm not blind. I have seen the media in the last couple of weeks, with people writing David off. That is completely wrong. David is a top, top goalkeeper.

“He was allowed to go home for the birth of his first kid and Dean has come in and performed really well. I am sure he will play well again.

“I'd rather have three very good goalkeepers rather than none – and I am in the very fortunate position that I have got two really top ones.

“It's a great position for me to be in and it's a great challenge for the two of them.

“They know they have to perform. They have to train well, give to the team and whichever one isn't playing has to support the other one from the bench. It's a good dynamic.”

