Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid reject £40m bid for Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have rejected Manchester United’s opening offer for Raphael Varane, according to reports.

The France international could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after a decade at the club.

Varane is out of contract in 2022 and has yet to put pen to paper on an extended deal.

Madrid will cash in on the World Cup winner unless he commits his future to the 13-time European champions.

United are expected to bolster their centre-back options this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eye a Premier League title tilt next term.

Doubts persist over Victor Lindelof as a regular starter, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have both struggled with injuries in recent years.

Varane has emerged as one of United’s leading targets, but Diario AS reports that Madrid have rebuffed a bid of £40m.

The Spanish publication states that los Blancos are holding out for £60m for a player who has made 359 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The report adds that Solskjaer has personally requested Varane, who he believes would instantly improve United’s backline.

Madrid are willing to sell the defender if their asking price is met, with the club facing financial difficulties.

The Spanish giants have already agreed a deal to sign David Alaba when his Bayern Munich contract expires on June 30.

Sergio Ramos also faces an uncertain future, with the Spain international’s deal running for just six more weeks.

United have also been linked with the veteran defender, but Varane is higher up Solskjaer’s wish list.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla, Atalanta’s Cristian Romero and Lille’s Sven Botman are other names under consideration by the Red Devils hierarchy.

United return to Premier League action against Fulham on Tuesday, before ending the domestic campaign with a trip to Wolves next weekend.

