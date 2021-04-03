Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Pedro Goncalves, with Arsenal said to be doing likewise.

In many ways, Goncalves has succeeded Bruno Fernandes as Sporting’s star man, with his former teammate having made the move from the Portuguese capital to Old Trafford in January of last year.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate in a wide role, is the Primeira Liga’s leading scorer this season with 15 goals. He’s also provided three assists for the league leaders, who are chasing a first title since 2002 and have a ten-point advantage over nearest challengers Porto with ten games to go.

According to the Eurosport, Goncalves has a £51.7 million release clause, which would make him slightly more expensive than Fernandes.

The Portugal U21 international started his professional career at Wolves, having spent time in the youth systems of Valencia, Braga and fellow Portuguese clubs Chaves and Vidago. However, he was restricted to a single Carabao Cup run-out for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

He returned to Portugal in the summer of 2019, joining newly promoted Famalicao, before signing for Sporting a year later.

It’s fair to say United have done well out of signing Sporting players in the past, with Fernandes preceded by Nani and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

As for Arsenal’s potential pursuit of Goncalves, that will depend on whether or not they are able to make Martin Odegaard’s loan spell from Real Madrid permanent in the summer.

