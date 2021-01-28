Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils make Sergio Ramos pact with Real Madrid

Manchester United have agreed not to make an “aggressive” approach for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, according to reports.

The Madrid captain is locked in contract negotiations with the club as he prepares to enter the final five months of his deal.

Ramos has been linked with a move to United in recent months, with the Red Devils said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Similar stories have surfaced in the past before Ramos has gone on to sign new deals with the Spanish giants.

However, discussions between the two parties appear to have reached a stalemate and there is a chance that the Spaniard could be playing his football elsewhere next term.

Ramos has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-Spanish sides since the start of January.

United are one of few clubs who could afford Ramos’ wages but Marca explain that they will not be pursuing the 34-year-old “aggressively”.

That is due to a coronavirus-related pact that various European clubs entered into at the start of the pandemic.

With sides across the continent having taken a financial hit in the last 12 months, members of Europe’s elite reached an agreement that is designed to prevent skyrocketing transfer fees.

The Spanish outlet reports that the pact was in effect when Manchester City and PSG backed out from their attempts to sign Lionel Messi.

The agreement buys Madrid more time in their attempt to persuade Ramos to stay put.

But with the veteran defender having rejected a reduced salary at the Santiago Bernabeu, he could yet end up at United next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in the market for a new centre-back amid persistent doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

United missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday as they suffered a shock home defeat by Sheffield United.

