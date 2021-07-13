Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils ready to finalise Jadon Sancho move

Jadon Sancho is set to undergo a medical, according to reports, as his transfer to Manchester United edges closer to completion.

The Borussia Dortmund forward has been on United's radar for more than 12 months, having first been linked with the club in 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to meet Dortmund's asking price of £108m ahead of last season.

But BVB have been willing to lower their demands this time around, and the clubs have reached an agreement on a £73m deal.

The move was put on hold during Euro 2020, with Sancho determined to fully focus on the tournament.

The 21-year-old was one of three England players to miss a penalty in the agonising shoot-out defeat by Italy in Sunday's showpiece at Wembley.

Sancho, like the rest of his team-mates, will still be hurting from England's near miss in their first ever European Championship final.

But with the Premier League season just a month away, he is now on the verge of completing his switch from Dortmund.

The Daily Mail writes that the 21-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

He will finalise the terms of the deal at United's training ground, before jetting off on a post-Euro 2020 holiday.

Solskjaer will be delighted to finally get the deal over the line. United finished second in the Premier League last term and also lost in the final of the Europa League. Another season without a trophy could test the board's patience in the manager, who remains popular among United supporters.

Dortmund deployed Sancho in a number of different positions, but most of his appearances came from the right wing.

He is likely to be used in a similar way at United, with Marcus Rashford preferring to play from the left.

Rashford was not as effective when moved to the other flank last season, so the addition of Sancho should bring greater balance to United's squad.

Solskjaer will hope to conclude more deals in the coming weeks, with Raphael Varane thought to be at the top of his wish list.

