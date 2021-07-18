Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils unwilling to pay £50m for Raphael Varane

Manchester United have yet to agree a fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane, according to reports.

And although personal terms between player and club are not expected to be an issue, United still have work to do in their pursuit of the France international.

Varane has emerged as the club's top transfer target following the signing of Jadon Sancho, which is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his defensive ranks by signing a new centre-back partner for Harry Maguire.

After a decade at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Varane is keen to seek pastures new and embark on a fresh challenge.

The fact he has just one year remaining on his contract certainly helps United's cause, and Madrid have already accepted that he is unlikely to still be in the Spanish capital come September 1.

But although the deal has appeared to be close to completion in recent days, reports suggest such speculation might be premature.

According to the Daily Mail, Madrid are holding out for £50m for the four-time Champions League winner - and United are not willing to go that high.

They believe such a sum is excessive given Varane will be a free agent in less than a year.

Stalling could have consequences, though. Chelsea have now registered an interest in Varane too, while Marca states that PSG are considering reunited the Frenchman with Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

That will be music to the ears of the Madrid president Florentino Perez, who could use interest from elsewhere to drive up the price.

United are in a difficult situation. While they will not want to pay what they believe is an inflated fee, the club must also weigh up the dangers of missing out on Varane - particularly if they are beaten to his signature by a domestic rival.

Having seemingly come close to landing him, a failure to sign Varane from here would be a major disappointment.

