Manchester United report: Jadon Sancho's next club named, with winger to depart in January

Manchester United are set to let Jadon Sancho leave this January, following his high-profile spat with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils boss omitted Sancho from the squad to face Arsenal last month, telling the media in the aftermath that Sancho hadn't trained well enough to be a part of the group. Sancho responded fierily, taking to social media to brand himself a "scapegoat".

Ten Hag has since insisted that Sancho apologises to him to be reinstated – something the Manchester United star is refusing to do.

With interest in Sancho high, TEAMtalk says former club Borussia Dortmund are leading the pack when it comes to offering him an exit route.

Sancho moved to Signal Iduna Park as a teenager from Manchester City's academy in search of minutes. There, he became one of the most sought-after starlets in world football, before United captured him in 2021 after a long transfer saga.

While in Germany, Sancho made over 100 appearances in four years, linking up with now-City star Erling Haaland. The England international could well use German football to kickstart his career, with Ten Hag reportedly content to sanction a loan if it boosts Sancho's value.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have linked Barcelona with a move for the England star, though it is likely that Barça won't be able to afford him.

According to the Mirror, the United dressing room is split over the Sancho feud.

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €45m.

