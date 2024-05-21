Manchester United look close to home in centre-back hunt - but baulk at price tag: report

Manchester United have made defensive reinforcements a priority this summer, especially with Raphael Varane on the way out of Old Trafford and injuries causing havoc.

The Red Devils shipped 58 goals during the 2023/24 Premier League season as they finished in a disappointing eighth place.

And reports are already circulating about who could come in to help tighten things up at the back, with one pointing close to home for a solution.

Varane is leaving United at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are looking at Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after a breakout season from the youngster.

The 21-year-old was a fixture in Sean Dyche’s defence as the Toffees cruised to safety despite facing a six-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Branthwaite’s form even earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s provisional England Euro 2024 squad on Tuesday despite being yet to earn a senior cap.

Branthwaite earned a place in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

And he has attracted interest from Old Trafford, although a £60 million asking price is considered too steep in Manchester.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be looking at the England starlet, and Everton have already lined up Davinson Sanchez of Galatasaray as a replacement should they decided to cash in.

The former Carlisle United defender joined Everton in 2020 and had loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV before returning to Merseyside last summer to stake his claim for a regular first-team spot.

After starting the season on the bench, Branthwaite soon claimed a starting spot and finished the season with 35 Premier League appearances to his name and three goals.

The defender has a contract to June 2027 at Goodison and is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United continuing talks for new manager: report

Man United are reportedly lining up a Chelsea star as their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have also been tipped to move for one of the Premier League's top young talents and a World Cup-winning midfielder.