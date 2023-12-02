Manchester United travel plans disrupted by bad weather as Erik ten Hag's side are forced to make alternative arrangements for Premier League trip to Newcastle

Manchester United have been forced to make alternative travel plans for their Premier League clash against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday due to bad weather in the city.

The Red Devils saw their flight to Newcastle cancelled after the snow in Manchester majorly disrupted services at the airport on Sunday and Erik ten Hag's side have had to travel to the North East by coach instead.

United's squad arrived at Manchester Airport for their flight, but the team were forced to make alternative arrangements due to the snowy conditions.

Instead, Ten Hag's side have had to take two coaches to Newcastle in a journey of around three hours.

Ahead of Saturday evening's game against Newcastle, Ten Hag said: "It is a really difficult team to play. I respect what they are doing.

"They are physical, they are very good in transitions and very organised at pressing. They are doing a great job and I like to play against them."

United are currently sixth in the Premier League, one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh ahead of the teams' meeting on Saturday.

