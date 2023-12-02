Manchester United travel plans disrupted by bad weather as Erik ten Hag's side are forced to make alternative arrangements for Premier League trip to Newcastle
The Red Devils had been due to fly to the North East for Saturday evening's game, but their service was cancelled due to snow
Manchester United have been forced to make alternative travel plans for their Premier League clash against Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday due to bad weather in the city.
The Red Devils saw their flight to Newcastle cancelled after the snow in Manchester majorly disrupted services at the airport on Sunday and Erik ten Hag's side have had to travel to the North East by coach instead.
United's squad arrived at Manchester Airport for their flight, but the team were forced to make alternative arrangements due to the snowy conditions.
Instead, Ten Hag's side have had to take two coaches to Newcastle in a journey of around three hours.
Ahead of Saturday evening's game against Newcastle, Ten Hag said: "It is a really difficult team to play. I respect what they are doing.
"They are physical, they are very good in transitions and very organised at pressing. They are doing a great job and I like to play against them."
United are currently sixth in the Premier League, one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh ahead of the teams' meeting on Saturday.
Read more
Adidas Predator 30 limited-edition boots released - after being debuted by Jude Bellingham in Champions League
Quiz! Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game?
The best Premier League kits ever
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1