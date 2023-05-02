Manchester United's THREE back-up options to Harry Kane revealed - report

Manchester United have identified a trio of strikers they would be willing to target should a deal for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane fail to get off the ground this summer.

Man United are believed to be the frontrunners for Kane's signature ahead of next season, with a bid in excess of €100 million touted for the England captain. Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of Kane, who has scored 25 Premier League goals for a struggling Tottenham side this campaign. Kane is United's top target; a striker of supreme finishing ability, leadership and creative influence.

However, should Spurs chairman Daniel Levy play hardball to a prohibitive extent, United will look elsewhere at the earliest opportunity, and scouts have shortlisted back-up options which are felt to be more attainable this summer.

Plan B is thought to be Randal Kolo Muani, the Eintracht Frankfurt forward who featured for runners-up France at Qatar 2022. Kolo Muani, 24, has scored 13 Bundesliga goals this season, terrorising defences with his speed, movement and composure in front of goal. Kolo Muani is a target for a number of Europe's top clubs this summer, and should cost in the region of €70m.

Plans C and D both play in Serie A. The first is Roma and England forward Tammy Abraham, who is said to be keen on a move back to England following two successful seasons in Italy. Aston Villa are also keen on the former Chelsea man, who spent time at Villa Park on loan in 2018/19. Abraham would likely fetch a fee of around €65m but, should a bidding war ensue, United will switch focus to Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine also starred at the 2022 World Cup, playing 18 minutes in the final win over Kolo Muani's France. Martinez is felt to have the pace, work rate and finishing ability to thrive as the focal point of United's attack. Martinez could cost up to €80m.