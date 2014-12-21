Mancini plays down Lennon transfer rumours

The Italian outfit are expected to be active in the January transfer window after a moderate first half of the season which has left them lying in 11th place.

However, after drawing 2-2 with Lazio, Mancini told the club website: "Lennon? We have not talked about him. This is not part of our plans, but there will probably be other players if we can get them.

"However, the team must continue to work regardless of any purchases. We have to find the right continuity for the whole of the game and this can only be done by working."

Inter have only won one of their past six home games in Serie A after Felipe Anderson's brace put Lazio in control at half-time before Mateo Kovacic and Rodrigo Palacio hit back.

"We made mistakes and we make two steps forward, but one step back," added Mancini. "But it will take time and I have to improve so many areas.

"There is a little fear there at the San Siro, especially when things go wrong. We have to overcome this, but we'll make it."