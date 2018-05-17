Mane and Koulibaly lead Senegal's World Cup squad

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Napoli defender Kalidou Koilibaly lead the 23-man squad named by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse for the World Cup.

Mane was involved in both goals as Senegal booked their place at the finals with a 2-0 win against South Africa in November 2017.

Monaco winger Keita Balde Diao and Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji are among the players given a chance to prove their fitness ahead of travelling to Russia.

But there is no place for Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare, a former squad regular who has struggled for game-time since returning from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Cisse called up 20-year-old Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, who has scored five Ligue 1 goals this season, alongside his team-mates Diafra Sakho and goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

Senegal have been drawn with Poland, Japan and Colombia in Group H.

OFFICIEL!Voici la liste des 23 joueurs retenus pour la coupe du monde 2018:Senegal's World Cup squad:May 17, 2018

Senegal's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC); Saliou Ciss (Angers), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover 96), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Moussa Wague (Eupen); Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Alfred N'Diaye (Wolves), Cheikh N'Doye (Birmingham); Keita Balde Diao (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan), Ismaila Sarr, Diafra Sakho (both Rennes)

Reserve list: Fallou Diagne (Metz - on loan from Werder Bremen), Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City), Adama Mbengue (Caen), Henri Saivet (Newcastle United)