Marchisio cools talk of January transfer

The 28-year-old is a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United, with manager David Moyes having travelled to Cagliari to see Juve in action earlier this month.

However, Marchisio stressed he would not get distracted by the speculation, seeing his long-term future in Turin.

"Every summer things get talked about but I'm happy about that as I have a long contract at Juventus and I intend to honour it," he told Rai Sport.

"Our 12 wins in a row show that this Juventus team is having an excellent season. Roma have the same number of points that we had this time last season and have also hit a good rhythm."

Juve meet Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday, and Marchisio believes his side will need to be at the top of their game to progress.

"It will be a great game," he added. "Roma are a great team with quality players and, even beyond Francesco Totti, they have players you need to keep an eye on.

"We really want the Coppa Italia trophy that we have been missing during two years of victories."

Juve have not won Italy's premier cup competition since 1995.