Marchisio focused on Juventus' Scudetto quest

The 27-year-old, who has been at the club for the duration of his career, is a reported transfer target for Manchester United after manager David Moyes watched the midfielder score in Juve's 4-1 victory at Cagliari on Sunday.

However, the Italy international has reiterated his desire to help his current club to the Serie A title.

"After winning the Scudetto two years in a row it's never easy," he told Sky Sport Italia. "This group have always given their all - even those who aren't necessarily regular starters - and the results are clear to see.

"My goal against Cagliari was an important one, not because some have been saying I'm unhappy on the bench and the like, but rather because we were in a bit of difficultly in that first half.

"Like I've always said, whether I'm on the bench or not I'll always have a great desire to help out the team and the manager, not just in the games but also in training, so I'm completely calm about it.”

Juve's victory over Cagliari gave them a half-season total of 52 points, but Marchisio remains focused on winning the league.

"One hundred points is something to aim for, but our main objective is the Scudetto, regardless of the number of points we pick up," he continued. "If we manage the third league title in a row then I think we can talk about the best Juve ever.

"We need to concentrate on what we're doing – on our path and the games we've got coming up – as opposed to the first year, when we were in pursuit of Milan for almost the whole of the second half of the season.

"If we keep working as hard as we are and maintain our desire to win, we can definitely achieve our Scudetto objective."