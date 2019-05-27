Marcos Rojo provides update on his Manchester United future

The Argentina international missed much of the 2018/19 campaign through injury, making just six appearances in all competitions.

He was expected to be on the way out during a squad overhaul this summer, but the 29-year-old believes he will play a big part in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

"For now I would like to stay at United," he told El Dia.

"I spoke to the manager before the end of the season and we spoke about his plans for me.

"He said that I was in his plans, that I'm an important player and that he wanted me to return to full fitness, to be able to count on me in the first team.

“It's now time to rest and spend time with my family before returning to England."

