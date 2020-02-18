Marcos Rojo recalls calling Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'big nose' in a locker room clash

Rojo has revealed how Ibrahimovic and he had an altercation whilst changing following an incident mid-game.

The Argentinian defender rejoined Estudiantes on loan in January after he fell down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer spelt bad news for Rojo, who sought to leave the club at the time.

However, the 29-year-old was denied a late move to Everton because of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly insisting that he stay.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic left United in 2018, joining LA Galaxy, where he gained legendary status in the MLS.

Last Month, the Swede rejoined AC Milan on a free transfer in what was one of the headlines of the winter window.

Ibrahimovic has a larger-than-life personality, often referring to himself as a lion, in the third person.

Rojo encountered Ibrahimovic's wild side when the two clashed whilst playing together at United.

Whilst talking to Cielo Sports, Rojo said: "Zlatan has a strong character, Ezequiel Lavezzi had warned me.

"I knew he wanted us to give him all the balls, but during a game phase I saw him ask for it and I didn't give it to him. I passed it to Paul Pogba.

"Then he started yelling at me, raising his hand, and telling me a lot of things in Spanish and English.

"I said to him: 'what's going on with you big nose? Shut up...'

"I knew that if he caught me, he would kill me so the only thing for me to do was face him.

"When he entered the locker room, I directly told him to close his mouth and stop yelling.

"We started to insult each other and all our teammates were watching us.

"And in the middle, José Mourinho was trying to calm us down."

