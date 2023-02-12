Marcus Rashford into double figures for 2023 as Manchester United beat Leeds

Marcus Rashford continued his incredible scoring form as Manchester United (opens in new tab) beat Leeds (opens in new tab) 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

After a tense, goalless 80 minutes, Rashford finally broke the deadlock with his second goal against United's arch-rivals in five days (having notched the Red Devils' first as they came from 2-2 to draw the reverse fixture at Old Trafford), meeting Luke Shaw's cross with a brilliant header to give goalkeeper Illan Meslier no chance.

It means that the 25-year-old is already into double figures for the calendar year, as he continues a phenomenal season which has seen him get back to his best and then some.

Rashford has scored in each of his last four Premier League outings (and in eight of his last nine), taking his league goals tally for the campaign to 12 – and putting him on course to surpass his career-best of 17 in 2019/20, when he also finished with a career-best 22 in all competitions.

He's already netted 21 times for United in league and cup this term, as well as bagging three goals during England's run to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho made sure of the points for Erik ten Hag's side, who remain firmly in the top four with 15 games to go.

Next up, they travel to Barcelona (opens in new tab) for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday night.