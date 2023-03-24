Who will Manchester United sign this summer? Every player they've been linked with ahead of the transfer window

Who Manchester United will sign in a transfer window is an oft-repeated question football fans ask across a season, the club usually one of the most willing to splash the cash and put their money where their mouth is.

While this approach hasn't resulted in a Premier League title in 10 years, Manchester United are invariably always willing to shell out on yet another high-profile transfer in a bid at glory once again.

Many of the players they are linked with usually don't end up joining the club, but if they do, it's usually to great fanfare and plenty of expectation.

But who will Manchester United sign this summer? FourFourTwo runs through the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Who will Manchester United sign this summer?

Goalkeepers

David De Gea is often cited as not being good competent enough with the ball at his feet to play long-term for Erik ten Hag, but that hasn't stopped Emi Martinez's dad from posturing to the Red Devils. Speaking to TyC Sports, Martinez's dad said that he personally hopes a move to Manchester United materialises amid links with the Argentine goalkeeper.

Emi Martinez's dad wants to see the World Cup-winning goalkeeper pitch up at Old Trafford next season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Defenders

CaughtOffside are claiming that Manchester United want to double the wages of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who is approaching the end of his contract at San Siro. The expensive part of the deal would therefore be the wages, which the outlet claims could easily be negotiated with the Red Devils willing to pay over the odds.

Multiple outlets (Daily Mail and Footmercato) believe that Manchester United have "stepped up" their interest in signing Monaco defender Axel Disasi, valued at around £44 million.

A mainstay in the Ligue 1 side, Disasi is touted to move to Old Trafford and compete with Raphael Varane for a starting spot. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are both reportedly unhappy with their lack of game time this season, which could pave the way for 25-year-old Disasi to join Manchester United.

Disasi and Bastoni aren't the only defenders being targeted for this summer, though.

At right-back, Denzel Dumfries has been consistently linked with Manchester United in recent years, and could finally make the switch in the summer. Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Diogo Dalot, too, meaning there could be potential for a swap deal between the two clubs, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Other right-back options are on the radar, too.

According to German outlet Kicker, United are looking to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. They would have direct competition from Arsenal for the right-back, though.

Another Dutch link-up could be on the cards at Old Trafford next season, this time between Ten Hag and Dumfries (Image credit: Getty)

Midfielders

ESPN report that Barcelona midfielder Gavi could be available for free in the summer, should the Catalan side fail to register him with first-team by July 1. With La Liga unhappy with Barcelona flouting their spending limits, it has refused to recognise Gavi's latest contract with the club, meaning it is null and void.

Therefore, a transfer fee might not be necessary for the diminutive midfielder, the 18-year-old having not actually signed a professional contract with Barcelona. Manchester United, naturally, are keen to swoop in and secure his services, though this will require plenty of negotiations to prise Gavi away from his boyhood club.

According to The Sun, Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is high up on Erik ten Hag's shortlist, the Manchester United manager impressed with the Japan international's dazzling displays on the south coast this season.

It is thought a bid in the region of €40m could be enough to get Brighton to the negotiation table, though whether Manchester United will prioritise a signing for Mitoma, who prefers to operate off the left-wing, remains to be seen.

PSV midfielder Xavi Simons desires a move to Old Trafford this summer to work with compatriot Erik ten Hag, the 19-year-old impressed with the former Ajax manager's coaching ability. Global transfer expert Ekrem Konur believes Manchester United share the same interest, and could pounce for him in the transfer window.

With Manchester United still light in central midfield, The Sun are reporting that Fulham's Joao Palhinha is a top target for the side. The Portuguese midfielder has impressed at Craven Cottage this season, and would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro if the Brazilian is ever missing.

With Mason Mount refusing to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, and the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge willing to cash in on the midfielder this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, Manchester United have been put on high alert.

He will be available on a cut-price deal, though it is still possible negotiations between Mount and Chelsea will make a breakthrough towards the end of the season.

Adrien Rabiot's contract with Juventus is due to expire on June 30, 2023, meaning Manchester United are able to sign him for free. According to 90min, United have asked to be kept informed of Rabiot's contract situation with his current employers. A deal was nearly struck last summer, meaning this saga could well be rekindled.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will seemingly be highly-sought after this summer, with Manchester United among the interested parties. Indeed, according to CBS Sports, United held discussions with the Argentine's representatives since World Cup 2022. However, Brighton will likely command a transfer fee exceeding £60 million.

Manchester United could potentially sign Gavi for free - a real coup for the 18-year-old (Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Forwards

A bonkers swap deal between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could be on the cards, with the former offering Dean Henderson plus cash in exchange for Harry Kane.

After Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) suggested that Tottenham are demanding a nine-figure fee upfront for Kane, ESPN reported that Manchester United were willing to get creative in their pursuit for England's record goalscorer. That involves adding Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, into a potential deal between the two sides.

Kane is also said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford, with the allure of trophies set to bring his time at Tottenham to an end.

However, Sky Sports believe Spurs chairman Daniel Levy isn't willing to negotiate for his star striker whatsoever - despite him having just a year left on his contract in the summer.

Victor Osimhen is also heavily linked with a transfer, with Manchester United lacking a dominant striker up front. While this would involve a hefty price tag - £132 million, according to Il Mattino - Osimhen has said it is an "ambition" to move to the Premier League one day.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, meanwhile, recently told TNT Sports via TeamTalk that sometimes “offers can't be refused,” seemingly referencing his star striker, claiming, “I will never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, though, I hope we’ll see them shine for a long time.”

Should Manchester United miss out on both Kane and Osimhen, there are still alternatives. Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha have claimed that United have held a series of talks with Jorge Mendes over his client, Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica have set a £106m (€120m) exit clause in his deal, with the striker contracted until 2026. However, he might be available for cheaper.

It seems increasingly likely Manchester United will sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen this summer (Image credit: Getty)

The Benfica phenomenon caught attention in Qatar as the only player to net a hat-trick at the 2022 World Cup – and with players Portuguese league successfully transitioning to the Premier League in recent years, United have reason to believe that the move would work.

AC Milan's Raphael Leao is also on the radar for Manchester United, and could dovetail well with Marcus Rashford on either the left-wing or as a centre-forward, depending on Erik ten Hag's tactical plan. According to PianetaMilan, Leao would welcome a move to the Premier League, with his contract expiring in 2024.

SportBILD are claiming that Manchester United are prepared to offer around a record bid for Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani, who has been in scintillating form all season in the Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old moved to Germany last summer from Nantes and has taken European football by storm this term. Kolo Muani has 30 goals and assists from 34 matches up front – and was a part of the France squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final, stepping in for the injured Christopher Nkunku on the eve of the competition.