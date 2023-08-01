Manchester United season preview 2023/24: Why United can dare to dream

The Manchester United season preview 2023/24 focuses on improvement, and lots of it.

A title tilt will be Manchester United’s official objective in 2023/24, even if overhauling the Manchester City machine seems fanciful this early in the Erik ten Hag project. Fans would probably settle for any improvement on last term’s third-place-plus-League-Cup combo, while a decent Champions League showing would also be welcome – the Red Devils haven’t made it beyond the last eight since 2011.

Ten Hag must also increase United’s goal threat. A tally of 58 last season was the lowest in the top six, and level with ninth-placed Brentford, owing to a creative blockage during Christian Eriksen’s layoff, poor finishing from anybody not named Marcus and the top flight’s fewest set-piece goals. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro shored up the defence with a league-high 17 clean sheets: loosen the shackles, Erik. FourFourTwo previews Manchester United's Premier League season.

Manchester United season preview 2023/24: The lesson from last year

It’s helpful if you can field a specialised striker who is able to a) press, and b) score goals. Last term, United’s No.9 department was initially manned by Cristiano Ronaldo, who knew exactly where the goal was but showed all the mobility of a Chesterfield settee.

After the Portuguese veteran sulked his way to Saudi Arabia, his replacement was loanee Wout Weghorst, who pressed feverishly but couldn’t hit a barn door: 17 Premier League appearances, 797 minutes played, 14 shots taken, zero goals.

Anthony Martial was too injuryprone and inconsistent to offer a real alternative, while Rashford is more at home on the left wing. Signing a proper striker could make Manchester United a different beast this season, especially with Mason Mount adding to Bruno Fernandes’ and Eriksen’s scheming.

The coach: Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag became the first United manager since 1921 to lose his first two fixtures, then just the fifth to finish in the top four in his debut campaign. After a shaky start, the Dutchman rejuvenated the team and won over fans with his straight talking, not least in his calling of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bluff.

Key player: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Talk of Marcus Rashford wanting to depart Old Trafford dissipated during a sublime year for club and country. Last term, the 25-year-old struck 30 times in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League following a 10-game, 10-goal haul from December to February. When he’s on it, United always threaten.

The mood around Manchester United

While improvements on the pitch have been satisfying following years of underachievement, not all is well in the state of Manchester. Eighteen seasons of Glazer-family ownership have alienated fans, the stadium is in a state of serious neglect and the noisy neighbours have won the Treble.

Only big changes in the boardroom and a swing in local bragging rights will truly get Reds supporters onside. Rowing back on a new David de Gea contract wasn’t a good look, either.

One to watch

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his late winner for Manchester United against Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho stole fans’ hearts as well as headlines last term with some heroic cameos, including a 94th-minute clincher at Fulham and another winner at Real Sociedad. The Argentine is ahead of bigger names in Ten Hag’s pecking order, and his stock is only growing.

Most likely to...

Find themselves being tonked in their biggest rivals’ backyards. Trips to the Etihad and Anfield last season ended in 6-3 and 7-0 crumblings respectively. Returning fans may require thick skins.

Least likely to...

Be quite so vocal about their city rivals’ controversial ownership all of a sudden – potentially, anyway. The Manchester derby may yet be Abu Dhabi vs Qatar...

The fan's view: Jamie Ward (@jamie_ward84)

Last season was better than expected, with a first trophy in six years and a top-four finish – an acceptable debut campaign for Erik ten Hag.

The big talking point is the takeover. It appears the time is finally upon us for Manchester United to be rid of the Glazer stranglehold.

Our key player will be Marcus Rashford. He scored 30 goals in a season for the first time in his career, and I expect him to build on that.

Our most underrated player is Luke Shaw – the best left-back in the Premier League, and not an ounce of recognition from the media.

Look out for Facundo Pellistri – having shown glimpses of his talent in the handful of appearances that he’s been given, he could and should play a more pivotal role now.

The active player I’d love back is Chris Smalling, who is proving in Serie A that he’s still a quality defender, and would add decent cover. He should never have been sold.

The one change I’d make would be to fix the stadium, which is falling apart after years of neglect and in dire need of some improvements. Fortunately, it looks like this is high on the club’s agenda moving forward.

Fans think our owners are parasites, and the sooner they’re gone, the better.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is genuine optimism that he’s the right man to take the club back to the pinnacle of English football.

If he left, he should be replaced by Eddie Howe – Ten Hag won’t leave, though.

I’m least looking forward to playing Liverpool. Always Liverpool. Playing Manchester United is their cup final and they often seem to have their best games of the season.

We’ll finish 2nd, although Manchester City will probably pull clear around April.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery