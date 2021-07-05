Maritzburg United confirm Bandile Shandu's departure

Maritzburg United have officially confirmed the departure of midfielder Bandile Shandu following the expiration of his contract on 30 June.

The 26-year-old spent nearly a decade with the Team of Choice since gaining promotion from the club's youth academy back on 3 December 2012.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder went on to score five goals and assisted a further 12 from 162 appearances in all competitions since making his debut against AmaZulu in February 2013.

However, Shandu, who's contract came to an end on 30 June, opted not to renew his contract at the Harry Gwala Stadium amid speculation linking him with a move to Orlando Pirates.

"Maritzburg United and midfielder Bandile Shandu have brought to an end a fruitful nine-year relationship after the player opted not to renew his contract at the Harry Gwala Stadium," the club said in a statement.

Thank you and all the best for the future, Bands! 🙏🏻💙#WeAreUnited

Speaking to the club's official website, club chairman Farook Kadodia paied triubte to the versatile player, who was the Team of Choice's the longest-serving player.

"It is with a sense of sadness that we say goodbye to Bandile. But we realise it was time for him to spread his wings and experience new things in his football career as he moves on to greener pastures in Gauteng," Kadodia said.

"We thank Bandile sincerely for the loyal, unwavering service he has given our football club over many years.

"To have local youngsters rise through the ranks and establish a career for themselves in the PSL is a big part of Maritzburg United Football Club are about and it's been with great pride that we have watched Bandile develop into a fine footballer, a consummate professional, and a wonderful young man.

"He is a true inspiration for young footballers in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and we wish him all the very best for the years ahead,” the Chairman concluded.