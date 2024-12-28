‘Marking Bergkamp and Wright finished me off. I couldn’t walk for three days afterwards. I knew there was no way I could play in the Premier League at 40’: Manchester United legend reveals how Arsenal duo forced him into retirement

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson arrived at Middlesbrough in 1994 as player-manager with exactly 800 appearances under his belt for club and country.

Over the course of three seasons, Robson made just 27 appearances for Boro - with 22 of those coming in his first term at the club. Though he hadn't played a single minute during the 1996/97 season, Robson decided to start himself at centre-back at Highbury against Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year's Day in 1997.

Ultimately, it proved the end of his playing career, just 10 days before he turned 40. While a 2-0 defeat against one of the best teams in the Premier League is far from embarrassing, it's how Robson felt after the game which made up his mind to retire.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson forced to retire by Arsenal

Robson's final game of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I played until days short of my 40th birthday,” Robson tells FourFourTwo. “I played one game for Middlesbrough away at Arsenal and put myself at centre-half, where I had to mark Dennis Bergkamp and Ian Wright.

"They finished me off. I couldn’t walk for three days afterwards – couldn’t walk at all. I realised then there was no way I could play in the Premier League at 40.

Robson is regarded as one of the best English players ever (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I didn’t feel sad, more of a blessing that I wouldn’t have to put my body through that again. You must accept that there comes a stage where you can’t do what you used to be able to do.”

Prior to that, Robson had been one of the best midfielders in the world, captaining his country on 65 occasions - and making a further 25 as a regular player - as well as Manchester United and West Brom.

“I was a Chester-le-Street lad who was obsessed by football,” he reflects. “Newcastle United fan. Went to games there on the bus. I had a cousin from Birmingham who used to visit and we’d play football together.

"He always said I had good technique, even when I was two or three!”