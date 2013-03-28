Marseille seek permission for fans to go to Nice
Olympique Marseille have asked a French tribunal for a temporary injunction allowing their fans to travel to Nice for a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.
OM said on their website on Thursday that they made the request after an Interior Ministry decree banned their fans from travelling to the Cote D'Azur on security grounds.
Some 800 fans had planned to attend the game at the Stade du Ray on Sunday.
For safety reasons ahead of what is considered a high-risk game, the Nice prefectural office had planned to deploy some 200 extra state policemen.
Marseille are third in the standings with 51 points from 29 games, three points ahead of fifth-placed Nice.
