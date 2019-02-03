Martial on the bench as Sanchez, Rashford start against Leicester

Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez both start for Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

England striker Rashford looks to have been restored to a central attacking role for his 100th Premier League appearance, having begun in a wide position in the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

Sanchez, who came on as a second-half substitute against Sean Dyche's side, has returned to the starting XI, with fit-again Anthony Martial on the bench.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes in total from the Burnley game, with Eric Bailly coming in for Phil Jones, Ander Herrera replacing Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard starting ahead of Juan Mata.

Paul Pogba has been passed fit after suffering a knock in the midweek game at Old Trafford, while Romelu Lukaku drops to the bench alongside Jones and Mata.

A win for United will put them back within two points of fourth-place Chelsea.