Martial can play in four positions - Van Gaal

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial can be a top performer in four different positions, according to manager Louis van Gaal.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League side from Monaco in August and has made a positive start following his big-money move, scoring four goals in eight appearances.

Martial was deployed on the left wing during United's 3-0 win over Everton on Saturday and Van Gaal intends to make full use of the France international's versatility.

"He can play, in my opinion, four positions," the Dutchman said to MUTV.

"He can play at seven - as a right-winger, 11 - the left-winger, the striker's position and also at 10, I believe.

"But he has played in Monaco always in the left-winger position and that is why I put him there against Everton.

"It was also because of [Seamus] Coleman. I think he is a very good right full-back so we could take benefit of Martial's qualities against him."

Van Gaal also explained the tough competition facing 22-year-old Jesse Lingard, who came on against Everton and has spoken of his desire to play more often.

"It is not so easy for him to come in," the manager said. "Lingard's competitor is Juan Mata and his competitor is also, for example, Ander Herrera or Wayne Rooney.

"Or when he is played on the left - because he can also play on the left - his competitor was Memphis [Depay]."

United take on CSKA Moscow away from home in the Champions League on Wednesday.