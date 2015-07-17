Martinez refutes Evans speculation

Roberto Martinez insists there is no truth in reports Everton are poised to sign Manchester United defender Jonny Evans.

It has been suggested that Everton are keen to lure the Northern Ireland defender away from Old Trafford, where the centre-back has spent his entire professional career save for loan spells at Sunderland and Royal Antwerp.

An £8 million deal is reportedly on the cards to take Evans to Goodison Park.

However, when pressed on the subject Martinez said: "No, it's not true.

"I always said that I am not going to be commenting on any of the names that are being shared around but I can tell you there is nothing true about that subject."

Martinez was also keen to quash speculation linking Everton midfielder James McCarthy with Tottenham and Manchester City.

"James McCarthy is a story that we keep hearing and I can only guess where that's coming from but from our point of view he is a phenomenal asset," Martinez added.

"We spent a lot of money on him and we are going to build a team around him. He has a long-term contract with Everton and there is not a single issue. He enjoys his football, is an example to the group and there is no story.

"For every Evertonian's piece of mind, James McCarthy is at Everton, his future is here and there is no story to comment on."