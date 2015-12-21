Mata: Manchester United will turn things around

Manchester United forward Juan Mata has little doubt they will return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Louis van Gaal's men are on a six-game winless streak in all competitions and were beaten in their last three matches.

Mata is not giving up hopes of challenging for top honours this campaign, though, and has vowed to give his all to help United get back on track.

"We are in a complicated situation and in order to get out of it we have to stick together and believe in ourselves so we can get a positive result as soon as possible," the Spain international wrote in his blog.

"We all feel frustrated, the same as last week, and we need to win a game as quickly as possible because it will change our mood and give us confidence. I'm sure that we will turn this situation around. Our next chance to do it will be on Boxing Day at Stoke and that's not an easy game.

"No matter how tough the situation can be, I'm not even thinking about giving up. That's my attitude day after day, I try to give the maximum regardless of things going well or bad.

"I believe that's the only way to get out of this bad streak – keep working hard and sooner or later we will get the results that we want."

United have dropped to fifth place in the Premier League following their recent struggles, trailing leaders Leicester City by nine points.