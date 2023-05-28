Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become new Chelsea boss: report

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly signed a deal to become Chelsea's next permanent head coach.

The former Tottenham boss was expected to take over at Stamford Bridge this summer, and his appointment now appears imminent.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving PSG last summer – having been sacked by Spurs in the autumn of 2019.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine has penned a three-year contract with Chelsea and will begin work next week.

Contract will be valid until June 2026.

Since dismissing Graham Potter last month, Chelsea have been under the caretaker charge of Frank Lampard – who has been unable to even remotely revive the Blues' miserable season.

Sitting 12th in the Premier League ahead of their final game of the campaign at home to Newcastle, Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th – which would still be their lowest placing for 27 years.

It's fair to say that Pochettino has rather a big job on his hands, then, as Blues chairman Todd Boehly looks for a tangible return on the enormous amount of money he has invested into the squad since buying the West London club this time last year.

This will be Pochettino's third Premier League job and his fifth in management overall; the 51-year-old started out at Espanyol then got his break in English football with Southampton, before moving onto Spurs.

He's set to follow Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte as the fifth man to take charge of both Spurs and Chelsea.