Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become new Chelsea boss: report
The ex-Tottenham chief is set for his third Premier League managerial role, after a season away from the technical area
Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly signed a deal to become Chelsea's next permanent head coach.
The former Tottenham boss was expected to take over at Stamford Bridge this summer, and his appointment now appears imminent.
Pochettino has been out of work since leaving PSG last summer – having been sacked by Spurs in the autumn of 2019.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine has penned a three-year contract with Chelsea and will begin work next week.
Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea head coach after verbal agreement reached 2 weeks ago. 🚨🔵✍🏻 #CFCOfficial statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week.Contract will be valid until June 2026.Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7BaBpimsFmMay 28, 2023
Since dismissing Graham Potter last month, Chelsea have been under the caretaker charge of Frank Lampard – who has been unable to even remotely revive the Blues' miserable season.
Sitting 12th in the Premier League ahead of their final game of the campaign at home to Newcastle, Chelsea can finish no higher than 11th – which would still be their lowest placing for 27 years.
It's fair to say that Pochettino has rather a big job on his hands, then, as Blues chairman Todd Boehly looks for a tangible return on the enormous amount of money he has invested into the squad since buying the West London club this time last year.
This will be Pochettino's third Premier League job and his fifth in management overall; the 51-year-old started out at Espanyol then got his break in English football with Southampton, before moving onto Spurs.
He's set to follow Glenn Hoddle, Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte as the fifth man to take charge of both Spurs and Chelsea.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs