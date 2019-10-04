Pochettino speaks out about future and claims he could be at Tottenham for 'five more years'

Tottenham have taken 11 points from the first seven Premier League games and crashed out of the EFL Cup courtesy of Colchester.

On top of that, Tuesday's Champions League action saw them suffer a 7-2 humiliation at home to Bayern Munich.

Rumours have circulated about dressing room bust-ups, unsettled players, and a wantaway manager in Mauricio Pochettino.

But the Argentine has taken it upon himself to bite back during his press conference, and cited unity as being key.

"It is a moment to stay all together. I accept the opinions," he told the press (via the Daily Mail).

"When you don't win, not only at Tottenham, this happens at every club in the world.

"It is normal that the game has created a lot of opinion and rumours, everyone needs to talk.

"But in the end, the only thing that happened is that we lost a game. I have no doubt we are going to stay together and find a way to be successful again, no doubt."

Pochettino has been linked to the Real Madrid and Manchester United jobs of late, so he was inevitably pressed regarding his situation.

But he deflected talk about his future by saying it's not a new topic of discussion, and suggested that he hopes to stay.

"In five-and-a-half years, every single press conference we have talked about my future.

"I hope [because] we are still talking, it means that I am going to spend five more years here, at least."

READ MORE...

10 times Premier League teams were completely outclassed in the Champions League

The Premier League's use of VAR prevents it from providing what it can do best: consistency