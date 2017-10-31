McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica

Jose Mourinho has handed a first Champions League start to midfielder Scott McTominay for Manchester United's clash against Benfica at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in United's 1-0 win in Portugal two weeks ago and started his side's 2-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Cup last week.

Mourinho clearly has one eye on Sunday's crunch Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, having rested Antonio Valencia and Phil Jones from the squad entirely and named Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford and Ashley Young as substitutes.

There is also a surprise place on the bench for Luke Shaw, who has yet to feature in a Champions League squad this season.