Meggiorini denies racially abusing Pogba
Torino forward Riccardo Meggiorini has denied allegations he racially abused Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba during Sunday's Serie A derby.
"There was an insult but it wasn't racist," he told reporters, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. "It was a normal insult as happens in football.
"Pogba should not go running and crying if someone says something to him," added Meggiorini of the 20-year-old Frenchman.
"I was insulted as well but I didn't say anything because these are things which are normal in football. For me this case does not exist, more than anything I'm sorry that we lost the derby."
Serie A leaders Juventus won the match 2-0
Italian football has long battled a racism problem in the stands.
