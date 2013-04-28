Meggiorini denies racially abusing Pogba

"There was an insult but it wasn't racist," he told reporters, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. "It was a normal insult as happens in football.

"Pogba should not go running and crying if someone says something to him," added Meggiorini of the 20-year-old Frenchman.

"I was insulted as well but I didn't say anything because these are things which are normal in football. For me this case does not exist, more than anything I'm sorry that we lost the derby."

Serie A leaders Juventus won the match 2-0

Italian football has long battled a racism problem in the stands.