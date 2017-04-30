Melbourne Victory 1 Brisbane Roar 0: Berisha breaks resistance to book Grand Final spot

Melbourne Victory will face Sydney FC in the A-League Grand Final thanks to their 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Besart Berisha scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute to secure a deserved victory for Kevin Muscat's side and avenge their 2-1 defeat to Brisbane in last year's quarter-final.

Brisbane won 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams in March but were largely second best on this occasion, suffering a semi-final defeat for the second year running following last season's remarkable 5-4 extra-time defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The match started at a frenetic pace but it was Victory who seemed to be doing the running in the right direction, with Marco Rojas missing a shot after turning in the area before Jamie Young tipped another effort around the post.

James Donachie saw a headed deflected over the bar before Young made a crucial block to deny Leigh Broxham from close range, the Roar goalkeeper needing treatment after being caught in the head by the midfielder's knee.

Brisbane found it difficult to ease the pressure after the break and Young was called upon to save Rojas' tame low shot after the New Zealand forward spun delightfully into space in the area.

Young tipped a James Troisi strike away from the bottom corner but an error from the 31-year-old allowed Victory to take the lead 20 minutes from time. Misjudging Fahid Ben Khalfallah's curling cross from the left, Young came only part way off his line, allowing Berisha to head the ball into the net from six yards.

Melbourne will meet Sydney in next Sunday's showpiece at Allianz Stadium, the premiers having beaten Perth Glory 3-0 on Saturday.