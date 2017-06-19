Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes are going to release a rap song

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who now plays for Lyon, together with Spartak Moscow's goal machine Quincy Promes, have used their free time to create a rap song that will be debuted on Friday.

The two Dutchmen are team-mates for the national side, and are now trying their best to make a breakthrough in the rap scene, following in the glorious footsteps of compatriots Ryan Babel and Royston Drenthe.

There's plenty of gold jewellery and flash cars on show in the brief teaser, but we'll have to wait until the end of the week for the full unveiling.

Will it be a chart topper? Can you wait that long? We'll be right here on the edge of our seat until then.