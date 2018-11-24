Mertens doubtful for Chievo clash

Dries Mertens could miss Napoli's home game against lowly Chievo after suffering a knock in training, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

Napoli head coach Ancelotti addressed the media on Saturday, 24 hours before his team host opponents rock-bottom of Serie A and still without a win this season.

In contrast, Napoli sit second and will certainly be expected to pick up three points, but they may have to do so without Mertens, their joint-top scorer in the league.

"Dries Mertens suffered a small blow during the last training session, we have to evaluate it," said Ancelotti.

"We had a couple of problems in training with [Simone] Verdi and [Amin] Younes, but nothing too serious."

: "We have an important run of games coming up and we want to start it well against Chievo. Our aim is to close the gap at the top of and reach the knockout stage"November 24, 2018

Arkadiusz Milik – a scorer for Poland during the international break – could be in line for a start against Chievo if Mertens is absent.