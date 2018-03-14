Messi scores his quickest goal in Barcelona versus Chelsea

Lionel Messi scored the quickest goal of his career to give Barcelona the advantage in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea.

Messi slid an angled shot through the legs of visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after two minutes and eight seconds at Camp Nou to give Ernesto Valverde's men a 2-1 aggregate lead.

None of the 30-year-old Argentina star's 601 career goals for club and country have arrived earlier in a match.

There was more to come from Messi as he laid on Ousmane Dembele's venomous 20th-minute strike to put Barca 2-0 up on the night.

It meant his first two touches inside the Chelsea box had resulted in a goal and an assist.

02:08 - Lionel Messi has scored the fastest goal of his career (Barcelona and Argentina). Ray. March 14, 2018