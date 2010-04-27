Metzelder to join Schalke from Real Madrid

The 29-year-old, who has spent three seasons at Real and is currently out of favour with Germany coach Joachim Loew, will sign a three-year contract.

Metzelder played in the Germany team which lost 2-0 to Brazil in the 2002 World Cup final and was a regular starter when they finished third on home soil four years later.

He was also ever-present at Euro 2008 when Germany reached the final and lost 1-0 to Spain but he has not been picked since.