Mikel Arteta closes in on Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid following two-year chase

Mikel Arteta's long-running pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Moussa Diaby finally looks set to bear fruit, with the winger keen on a switch to the Gunners this summer.

That is according to transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the only potential banana skin may be late interest from Newcastle United. Arsenal have been monitoring the 23 year old for more than two years, according to Romano, and will finally launch an official bid at the end of the current season.

The Premier League leaders would provide an attractive destination for one of the most highly-touted youngsters in European football. Diaby has been in red-hot form for die Werkself this season, chipping in with 11 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

His lightning speed, dazzling footwork and composure in front of goal would add an extra cutting edge to Arsenal's attack. There is also a belief at the Emirates that Diaby is still improving and could develop into one of the best widemen on the planet. The player, who has been capped eight times by Les Bleus, can play on either flank, and would provide competition to both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Diaby joined Bayer Leverkusen from PSG, who also retain an interest in re-signing him, for €15 million in 2019. It is thought it would take a bid in excess of €70m to persuade the Bundesliga club to come to the negotiation table.

That shouldn't be an issue for Arsenal, who haven't been afraid to splash the cash in recent months. The club will have the added income of Champions League football next season, as well as the possible allure of being reigning Premier League champions.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table, five points clear of Manchester City after 27 matches played.