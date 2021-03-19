Mikel Arteta credits ‘huge influence’ of David Moyes on his managerial career

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta credits David Moyes with shaping his managerial approach as he prepares to meet his former boss on Sunday.

The Gunners travel to face Moyes’ West Ham looking to close the gap on the European places after beating north London rivals Tottenham last time out.

Moyes had originally brought Arteta to the Premier League when he signed the midfielder when managing Everton.

Arteta and Moyes spent six years working together at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arteta joined from Rangers in January 2005, going on to play over 200 times for the Toffees and helping Moyes take the club into the Champions League.

“I really liked how he managed the group as well as the individuals,” Arteta replied when asked how Moyes brought out the side of him that wanted him to be a manager.

“He really installed a real belief around the club to be together all the time, to look after each other and nobody was more important than the team.

“He really created a special atmosphere when we were together and I think that is why everyone involved at that time really enjoyed our time together.”

Arteta has often spoken about his relationship with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola – who he worked under as assistant until taking the top job at Arsenal.

The 38-year-old still talks to Guardiola and revealed he has a similar line of communication with Moyes.

Asked if he still talks to the Hammers boss, he said: “Yes I do.

“He was the one that introduced me to the Premier League and he has been a huge influence.

David Moyes has guided West Ham to fifth place in the Premier League (Clive Rose/PA)

“First of all on a personal level because I think he made me a better person, made me mature in the earlier stages of my career.

“He was really demanding and challenging but at the same time really, really supportive.

“I learned a lot as well as a footballer, I think he made me a much more complete player, he made me play in different positions and gave me a lot of responsibility as well.

“I have great memories with him and we had some great times together.”

A victory for Moyes on Sunday would see West Ham move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

The 57-year-old has completed a miraculous turnaround at the London Stadium having been appointed to keep the club in the top flight last season.

“It would be an incredible step,” Arteta said on West Ham potentially qualifying for Europe.

“They are not too far off achieving that, there are still a lot of games to play but they are in the right direction.

“The team is looking really solid and strong and as well with some real quality when they have time to play and when they are attacking the opponent.”

Arteta played under Moyes during his whole time at Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arteta also said he would be pleased for Moyes on a personal level having been upset to see how his career took a hit following his brief tenure as Manchester United manager.

“I suffered when he had a difficult time because I didn’t think it was very fair on him that he was given no time in some places,” he added.

“I know about his qualities and I’m glad to see that now he is enjoying it and doing what he is really good at.

“I can see his team being what he is and what he likes to do.”