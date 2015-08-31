Milan loan Mastour to Malaga

Milan have loaned talented Moroccan youngster Hachim Mastour to Malaga for the next two La Liga seasons.

The deal was confirmed on Monday, with Mastour to remain at La Rosaleda until the end of the 2016-17 campaign in order to gain first-team experience.

The 17-year-old, who already has one international cap to his name, is highly rated in Milan but is yet to make a senior appearance in a competitive match since emerging from the Serie A club's youth system in 2014.