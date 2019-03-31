Manchester United set to lose out on key centre-back target this summer

Manchester United and Liverpool target Milan Skriniar is set to stay at Inter after the Italian club offered to double his wages.

The Daily Mirror report that the Nerazzurri are prepared to hand Skriniar a £60,000-a-week contract which also contains several lucrative bonuses.

The Italian club are confident that the centre-back will accept their offer and bring to an end the speculation about his future.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both been keeping tabs on the Slovakian, while Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with him in the past.

Skriniar has impressed ever since his move to Inter from Sampdoria in 2017, with his current employers valuing him at around £80m.

And Luciano Spalletti is now confident of tying the defender down until 2024 despite widespread Premier League interest.

